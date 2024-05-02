Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 163.4% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in General Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 595,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Trading Down 1.3 %

GE opened at $159.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.33. General Electric has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $166.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

