Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

