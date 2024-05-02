Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 750 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.5 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.72. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.07.

View Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.