Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $174.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

