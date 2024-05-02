Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $229,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after buying an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO opened at $459.87 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.91. The firm has a market cap of $416.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

