Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $257.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $261.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total transaction of $260,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.