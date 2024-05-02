Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,296,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

