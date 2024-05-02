Phraction Management LLC Acquires 570 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 3.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 542,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,215,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $95.98. 1,359,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,978. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

