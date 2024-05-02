Phraction Management LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 55,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after acquiring an additional 136,805 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,868,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

NYSE:CP traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

