Phraction Management LLC Buys 83,000 Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 183.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Super Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Super Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Super Group by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Super Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Super Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 40,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,214. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Super Group Limited has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

