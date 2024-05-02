Phraction Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Phraction Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,998 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.9% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,548,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $527,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,378,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $492,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,035 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,364,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $489,178,000 after purchasing an additional 293,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.18. 433,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,664. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

