PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 215.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 816,262 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,821,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 839.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 261,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000.

Shares of PYLD stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

