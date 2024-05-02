Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Powell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of POWL stock traded down $12.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,275. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.20. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $197.87. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Powell Industries

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.