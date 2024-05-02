Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.78. Prudential shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 262,213 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2842 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.
