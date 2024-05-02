Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.78. Prudential shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 262,213 shares.

Prudential Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2842 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 174,838 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Prudential by 677.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 140,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Prudential by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

