PYA Waltman Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $146.45. 664,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

