Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Lowered by Analyst

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $163.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after purchasing an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.