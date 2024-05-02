Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100- EPS.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.95.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

