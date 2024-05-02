Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.12.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

