Qtum Trading 11% Lower This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $369.42 million and $49.88 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00005992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.91 or 0.05078910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00057172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.