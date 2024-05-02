QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Bank of America

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.68.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.69 and a 200 day moving average of $145.87. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

