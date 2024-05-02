QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.68.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

