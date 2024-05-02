Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Rambus Stock Performance

RMBS opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.18. Rambus has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $76.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,415,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,084 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,298 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

