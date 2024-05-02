Request Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Request has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $116.71 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11431701 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $3,069,223.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

