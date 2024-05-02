Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.39.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

