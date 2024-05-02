Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

RITM stock remained flat at $11.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 413,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,875. Rithm Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

