Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lam Research by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $877.49. 159,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $507.19 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $942.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

