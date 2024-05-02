Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,351 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,824,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,707,000 after buying an additional 430,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,462,000 after buying an additional 687,563 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 845,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,155. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

