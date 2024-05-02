Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,461 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 230,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 196,967 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 813,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,468 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $89.65.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

