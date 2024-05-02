Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.79. 29,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,971. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $97.78.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

