Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 716,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,835. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

