Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 831,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

