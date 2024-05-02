Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Daseke worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,625,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 277,323 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 256,316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Daseke by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daseke by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Price Performance

NASDAQ DSKE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 30.76% and a negative net margin of 1.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

