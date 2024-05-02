Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SASR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $951.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.