Savant Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 92,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,012,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX opened at $31.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

