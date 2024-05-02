Savant Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,883,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

