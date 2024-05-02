Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

IVOV stock opened at $85.36 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $90.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

