Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,618. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

