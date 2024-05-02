Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,501,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,331 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $42,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 330,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE SA opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). On average, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

