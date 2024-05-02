Searle & CO. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Searle & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after buying an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,213,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,120,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 211.9% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXN opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.77.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

