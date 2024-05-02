Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

