Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.890-0.950 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Further Reading

