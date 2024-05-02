Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.
ST stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 448,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,850. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
