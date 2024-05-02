Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 448,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,850. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

