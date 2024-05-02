SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of S. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after buying an additional 442,593 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,390,000 after buying an additional 584,079 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,981,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,303,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,885,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.69.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,195.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,195.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,632,518.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,833 shares of company stock worth $7,717,085. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

