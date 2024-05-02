Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Declares Dividend of $0.34

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shell Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON SHEL traded up GBX 58.50 ($0.73) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,877.50 ($36.14). 53,804,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,468,531. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,247.35, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,674.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,594.79. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,952 ($37.08).

Insider Buying and Selling at Shell

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,168.82). In other Shell news, insider Charles Roxburgh bought 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,168.82). Also, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,545.46). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

