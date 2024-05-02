Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 1,500 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

