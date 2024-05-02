Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Declines By 6.3%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,261,300 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 2,412,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Allegro.eu has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $7.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

