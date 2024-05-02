Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Increases By 6.2%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,035,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,857,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,356.0 days.
Amplifon Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.42.
About Amplifon
