Short Interest in Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Increases By 6.2%

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,035,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 2,857,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30,356.0 days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Amplifon has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.42.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

