Short Interest in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Increases By 6.6%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

