Short Interest in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Increases By 6.6%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 632,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.00.
BIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Birkenstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.15.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
