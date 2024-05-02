Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Increases By 6.9%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $91.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. Cabot has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.28 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

