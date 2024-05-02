Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Rises By 7.1%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.3 days.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CESDF opened at $4.10 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

