Short Interest in Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Grows By 7.9%

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,400 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Chervon Price Performance
Shares of CHRHF opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Chervon has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.
About Chervon
